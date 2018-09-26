GHV competes on challenging X-C course

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura cross country team faced a hard challenge when they traveled to Humboldt on Thursday, Sept. 20, to compete on a difficult course.

Boys Race

The boys placed ninth in the 19-team field with 267 points. Gilbert won the meet with 36-points, followed by Humboldt with 51 and Clear Lake with 100.

Jake Hejlik was first to cross the line for the Cardinals. He placed 18th with a time of 19:06.28. Rounding out the score was Nathan Larson, 32nd, 19:51.56; Luke Brown, 68th, 21:06.05; and Aiden Richardson, 73rd, 21:25.38. Also competing in the varsity race was Dalton Hawe, 76th, 21:28.32; Sam Childress, 86th, 21:41.47; and Kristopher Hammitt, 94th, 22:06.33.

“The runners ran very well on a hard course. We are having a few injuries to deal with, so I was glad to see the way the JV runners stepped up to run at the varsity level,” said Coach Jeff Short.

Competing in the boys JV race was Isaac Bell, 88th, 24:14.18; Jacob Hasler, 94th, 24:37.49; Austin Mohlis, 108th, 25:18.46; Sam Wood, 135th, 27:04.51; Ashton Strom, 139th, 27:27.27; and Luke Hansen, 140th, 27:37.24.

Girls Race

Abby Christians ran a solid race for the GHV girls, placing fourth with a time of 21:14.51.

“I was real happy with Abby’s race. She is starting to get out faster, which is a goal we have been working with her on,” said Coach Jeff Short.

The GHV team placed 11th in the 16-team field with 249-points. Gilbert won the meet with 80-points, followed by Humboldt with 90-points and IFA-AGWSR with 100-points.

Next to cross the finish line for the Cardinals was Sadie Oulman, who was 57th with a time of 25:35.59. Rounding out the score was Alison Johnson, 60th, with a time of 25:55.58, and Kylie Anderson, 63rd, with a time of 26:02.46. Also competing in the varsity race was Nicole Upmeyer, 65th, 26:09.19; Mara Anderson, 75th, 26:36.32; and Edith Carew, 89th, 28:50.08

Competing in the girls JV race was Audrey Carrison, 28th, 27:57.59; Lorna Whelan, 32nd, 28:12.43; and Shelby Howke, 57th, 31:10.31.