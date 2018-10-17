GHV Cardinals pound Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, 36-0

A total team effort helped the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura football team to a shut-out victory against Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (2-6) on Friday, Oct. 12, in Clarion. The win moved the Cardinal’s record to 3-5.

“We were able to put together four good quarters on both sides of the ball,” said Coach Scott Van Dusseldorp. “I am so proud of how these young men have continued to improve and battle through this season.”

The Cardinals made a long possession pay off in the first quarter when Jace Pringnitz scored on a three yard gain. Pringnitz attempted a conversion run, but it failed, 6-0.

GHV’s second touchdown came in the second quarter. Pringnitz was the one to find the end zone again, this time on a two-yard run. Landon Dalbeck completed a pass to Jared Shaw for the PAT to move the Cards up, 14-0. The Cowboys moved the ball slow, but steady on their next possession and were within six-yards of the end zone, before the time expired for the half.

The Cardinals exploded for three more touchdowns in the third quarter. GHV scored on its first possession of the second half. Pringnitz strung together some nice runs to find the end zone on a two-yard gain. Dalbeck kept the ball and ran it in for two more points, 22-0.

Buck Weaver caused a fumble on the next possession for the Cardinals to regain control. GHV took advantage of the Cowboy mistake and scored again on a 33-yard pass from Dalbeck to Shaw. Pringnitz ran the ball in for the PAT, 30-0.

Weaver was a thorn in C-G-D’s side, as he once again caused havoc, forcing the Cowboy quarterback to turn the ball over again. The ball was scooped up by Pringnitz, who ran it 46-yards for another Cardinal TD. Pringnitz attempted a PAT kick, but it failed, 36-0.

Neither team scored in the fourth quarter. The final quarter was hindered by penalties, fumbles and interceptions by both teams. The game ended with the Cardinals collecting the 36-0 victory.

The Cardinal win was aided by amassing a large amount of offense. GHV had 286-yards of total offense, compared to 156-yards by the Cowboys. GHV had 14 first downs, compared to just eight by C-G-D.

Pringnitz led the rushing attack for