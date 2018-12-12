GHV Cardinals place sixth at N-P Tournament

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura wrestlers made a good showing at the Nashua-Plainfield Varsity Tournament held Saturday. The Cardinals finished sixth in the 13-team field with 101-points. West Hancock won the tourney with 196-points, followed by Northwood-Kensett (152.5), N-P (145), Hudson (144) and Monticello (120).

Nine GHV grapplers contributed to the score, led by Jared Shaw at 152-pounds. Shaw placed first, supplying 25-points to the team. In the finals, he won by a 13-2 major decision over Samuel Kliment, of N-K.

John Grady was third for the Cards at 138-pounds. In the consolation semi-finals he won by fall over Michael Stille, of N-P, in 5:31.

At 160, Adam Heflin placed fourth. He was defeated by 11-0 major decision in the semi-final by Trevor Kruse, of North Union, but came back to win by fall over Cael Brunner, of N-P in the consolation semi-finals in 2:14.

Three GHV wrestlers placed fifth. At 106, Zach Feld topped Garrett Lentz, of N-P, in the fifth place match by fall in 1:24. Luke Brown recorded a fall over Jacob Yoder, of Hudson, in 3:11 for fifth at 145-pounds. Buck Weaver also won by fall at 170. He defeated Kevin Rodriquez, of NU, in 3:01.

Drew First was sixth at 120-pounds. He won his consolation round one match by fall, but was pinned in the consolation semi-final and fifth place match, losing to Tony Marroquin, of Postville, in 1:22. Nick Billings finished sixth at 182. He was fell by a score of 8-2 to Kyle Nichols, of N-K, in the fifth place match.

Cole Dakin also competed for the Cardinals at 285. He did not earn a placement, but recorded one fall on the day over Tanner Striegel, of N-P, in 5:22.