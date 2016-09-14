GHV capitalizes on Clear Lake mistakes to claim victory

(Above) GHV’s Conner Shaw stiff arms Cody Matz and Will Kirschbaumn as he picks up some yards for the Cardinals during Friday night’s showdown at Lion’s Field.

Sixth ranked (2A) Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (3-0, 1-0) took advantage of Clear Lake (0-3, 0-1) mistakes and rained on the Lions’ Homecoming, 24-14, Friday night.

Clear Lake Head Coach Jared DeVries saw his team out-gain the Cardinals, but lamented miscues on special teams and penalties which repeatedly provided GHV with a short field.

The Lion defense held the Cards on their opening possession, but the offense sputtered and was forced to punt from the goal line after an illegal procedure call. GHV took over on the Lion 23 and got their first touchdown in three plays, as Nick Joynt broke loose for a 20-yard touchdown run. A two-point conversion try was no good, leaving the score 6-0. Joynt was the leading rusher in the game with 91-yards on 16 carries.

The Cardinals quickly got the ball back, but this time the Lion defense shut them down and they punted the ball away midway through the first quarter. The usually sure-handed Zach Lester fumbled the return and GHV regained possession at the four-yard line. Conner Shaw muscled the ball across the goal line to make the score 12-0. Again the two-point try was stopped.

The Lions needed a break and they got one late in the first quarter when the Cards fumbled near mid-field and Thomas Storbeck was there to recover the ball. The change of momentum was short-lived, as the Lions turned the ball over on downs at the GHV 36 just minutes into the second quarter.

Another Lion defensive stop gave Clear Lake the ball with nine-minutes to go before half, but another fumble set the Cards up for another score before the break. GHV quarterback Ryan Meyers capped the five play, 28-yard drive with a one-yard keeper, 18-0.

A nice return by Will Kirschbaum helped to set up a 55-yard drive by the Lions. Lester reeled in a 44-yard pass from Storbeck to score, then made a spectacular one-hand grab on the two-point try. Suddenly, the Lions were back in the game, 18-8, at the break.

The Lions started the second half with more inspired play, and the Lion defense even stripped GHV fullback Conner Shaw, forcing a fumble on the Lions’ 24 with 6:20 to go in the third quarter. Unfortunately, the great play was followed by three straight penalties and three incomplete passes by the Lion offense.

GHV was shut down at mid-field, but made the best of the situation by punting the ball and downing it on the Lions’ one-yard line. Clear Lake managed to get the ball out of the danger zone, but was ultimately forced to punt. The Cards took over on the Lion 46 and made quick work of the short field. Joynt scored his second TD of the night on a 30-yard pass play, 24-8.

“I was very pleased with how our guys continued to fight. I feel we were able to control the line of scrimmage and that was the difference,” said GHV Head Coach Scott VanDusseldorp.

The Lions kept battling and again cut the lead to 10 on their next possession. Storbeck made four quick completions, with the final one being a 54-yard touchdown pass to Ryan Atkinson. Atkinson simply would not be denied and dove into the end zone, 24-14. A two-point try by the Lions failed.

GHV kept the Lions deep in their own territory for the remainder of the game, handing the Lions a loss.

The 0-3 start is the first for the Lions since the 1993 season and it did not sit well with Coach DeVries.

“They need to start taking responsibility for their play. We don’t coach them to play this way. That’s the stuff they do in junior high,” said DeVries after the game. “I’ll never quit on this team, but the sense of urgency has to be picked up.”

On the night, Storbeck completed 15 of 31 pass attempts for 247-yards. The senior QB also had seven carries for 21-yards. Lester finished with four receptions for 87-yards and Atkinson had three for 83.

Nick Eggers toted the ball four times for 19-yards and Speed Toyne had four carries for 12. Kyle Calaguas was the workhorse, with 14 carries for eight-yards.

Joey Monson continues to lead the Lion defense. The junior had seven tackles, three solo tackles for loss, and two solo sacks. Luke Eggers and Dalton Grell were next with five solo tackles apiece. Grell was also credited with five tackle assists.

The Lions will travel to Osage this Friday, looking to even up their Class 2A, District 2 record. The Green Devils are 1-2 overall and 0-1 in the district after a 54-8 defeat at the hands of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows.

The Cardinals’ defense was anchored by Chase Theobald and Nick Joynt. Each player had five solo tackles. Joynt also had five tackle assists. Grady Umbarger also was in on several stops, recording two solo and five assisted tackles. Jace Pringnitz and Colton Schroeder each had fumble recoveries for the Cards.

GHV will be at Forest City (1-2, 0-1) Friday night. “Forest City has some nice athletes. We will have to be very disciplined if we want to be successful,” added the GHV coach. The Indians fell, 25-0 to New Hampton in their district opener.