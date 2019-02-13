GHV boys tune up for Districts by topping RRMR

by Marianne Gasaway

James Betz and Landon Dahlbeck provided a powerful one-two punch, helping GHV to a 66-50 victory over Rockford Tuesday, Feb. 5. Both Cards shot over 60 percent and put in 23 points apiece in the win. Betz also dominated the boards with 12 rebounds and dished out a team-high six assists.

The teams played a close first half, with the Cards holding a 37-28 halftime lead. After an even third quarter in which each scored 17-points, GHV pulled away in the final eight-minutes by outscoring the home team, 66-50.

“We knew we would have our hands full with Rockford since they are able to put up points very quickly with a bunch of different guys,” said Coach Jake Young. “Slowing them down offensively and locating their shooters was key to winning the game. They were able to make some threes on us early in the game, but we were able to match them offensively in a close first half. After making a few adjustments at halftime, we were able to extend our lead in the third by executing offensively and locking them down on the defensive side. I thought we did an excellent job sharing the ball with 19 assists as a team. We are very tough to guard when we play unselfish basketball.”

Kevin Meyers and Brody Boehnke each scored six points in the game for the Cards, while Justin Reding put in five, and Zach Suby three.

Coach Jake Young was able to empty his bench in the final frame to give everyone valuable minutes. Jared Graham made the most of his time with five assists and a steal.

“The team is playing their best basketball of the season right now, and I’m looking forward to seeing what we can accomplish in the post season,” added Coach Young. “Every game from here on out will be against a quality opponent, so we have to bring our A game every time we step out on the court.”

The Cardinals begin post-season play Thursday, Feb. 14, at South Hamilton, Jewell. GHV received a first round bye in Class 2A District 3. They will play the winner of the South Hardin vs. Eagle Grove game. If they win, they would advance to play at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, at Webster City for a chance to go to State.