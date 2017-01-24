GHV boys push record to 14-1

The wins just keep coming for the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura boys basketball team. The Cards tacked a pair of lopsided wins to their total during the past week, pushing them to 14-1 overall and 11-0 in the Top of Iowa Conference West.

GHV 72, North Iowa 35

The Cardinals came out looking to make a statement and left the gym with a convincing display of dominance. After scoring 58 points the last time these teams met, the Bison of North Iowa (1-9, 1-11) were kept in check due largely to stellar play around the basket, getting outrebounded 31-19.

The Cardinals jumped to an early 24-8 lead in the first quarter and it was all downhill from there. Despite recording only three less rebounds, the Bison committed 10 turnovers in the first half, squelching the chance for a first half comeback. The halftime score was 38-10.

With 16 second-half rebounds and excellent interior penetration, GHV cruised for the 72-35 win.

“The guys responded by forcing North Iowa into tough shots and getting a few turnovers, but our offense was impressive early,” said GHV Head Coach Joe Albertson.

Leading the way was James Betz with 14 points, five rebounds, two assists, steals and blocks with no turnovers on the night. Nick Joynt had a monster night as well, recording 11 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

Starters Johnny O’Connor, Holden Hutcheson and Ryan Meyers also contributed nine points each. Hutcheson also added two assists and three steals and Meyers chipped in seven rebounds, two assists and two steals.

“We had great scoring balance and bench play,” said Albertson.

GHV 77, Belmond-Klemme 40

The Cardinals put their foot on the gas early and never let up against the Broncos of Belmond-Klemme (1-9, 1-12), whose offensive woes started with ball handling and ended with rebounding.

A quick lead put pressure on the Broncos early, but were kept at arm’s length by the quick hands of the Cardinal defense. B-K never found its rhythm, trailing 36-19 at halftime.

The Cards shot a blistering 78 percent from the floor in the second half to go along with continued defensive pressure, ending the game with a final score of 77-40.

Ball movement was the theme of the night as the Cardinals assisted on 28 of 34 made baskets.

“Our bench play has been key for us all season. Logan Dalbeck, Chase Theobald, Connor Burke, and Jared Graham have brought energy, scoring, and defense every night,” said GHV Head Coach Albertson.

Balanced scoring throughout the night made it difficult for the Broncos to match up. James Betz recorded 11 points on five-of-six shooting, while Nick Joynt chipped in another 11 on five-of-eight shooting and seven rebounds – four of which were off the offensive glass.

Other major contributors were Holden Hutchinson with 10 points and five assists, Dalbeck with 10 points and four steals and Theobald with nine points.

“Our success in the next few weeks will depend on all 15 guys competing during practices and games,” said Albertson.