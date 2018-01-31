GHV boys make it look easy

The Cardinal boys put on an impressive display of dominance this week, defeating all three conference opponents by more than 30 points on average. The Cards now own a record of 16-3 overall and 13-2 in the Top of Iowa West Division.

GHV 81, Bishop Garrigan 54

A highly-anticipated showdown was held in the GHV gym on Tuesday, Jan. 23, when the Cardinals faced Bishop Garrigan (12-2, 15-2). The Cardinals rolled to an easy 81-54 victory against the Golden Bears.

“You could tell in the locker room prior to the game that the boys wanted this one,” said Coach Joe Albertson.

It was second-chance points, converting in the paint and maximizing extra possessions that ultimately put the Cards ahead of Bishop Garrigan.

Controlling the offensive glass gave the Cards an early lead, and the team in red never took their foot off the gas to coast to another win, despite proficient shooting and rebounding from the Golden Bears.

“The boys did a great job setting the tempo early in the game. They came out pushing the ball and attacking their zone,” said Albertson.

The paint was clogged all night by the Cards, who out-rebounded Bishop Garrigan, 40-28. GHV also maximized their efforts by converting 22 points off 18 turnovers.

James Betz had a monster game with 32-points (11/19 field goal; 3/6 from the three; 7/7 free throws). He also hauled in 15 rebounds and had three assists.

Ryan Meyers had a big game, as well, with 17-points and eight rebounds. Nick Joynt added seven points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals; while Connor Burke chipped in six points, two rebounds, three assists and three steals.

GHV 58, Lake Mills 36

Turnovers cost Lake Mills (5-9; 7-10) dearly, as the Bulldogs came up short on their home court. The Cardinals had to fight for their victory Friday night.

The first half of the game went back and forth, with each team taking its turn going on scoring runs. Things seemed to be clicking for the Bulldogs midway through the second quarter, but a bout of turnovers ruined the chance at taking a lead into halftime. It was the Cardinals that took a seven point lead into the break, 26-19.

Unwilling to quit, the Bulldogs came out with guns blazing in the second half, and took the lead with just under four minutes to go in the third quarter. But the Cardinals buckled down, getting back to their solid defense and smart offense.

“The ball started moving more on offense, and we started to find driving lanes to score or draw defenders,” said Coach Joe Albertson.

The Cardinals went on a scoring run in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Bulldogs, 20-6, on their way to the 58-36 victory.

The Bulldogs committed 23 turnovers to the Cardinals’ 13.

“We got great play off the bench tonight, led by Matthew Heinemann,” said Albertson. “The depth of our team will be an advantage down the stretch.”

James Betz led the Cards with a double-double at 13-points and 12-rebounds. He also had three blocked shots and two steals.

Ryan Meyers put up 16-points, with eight rebounds, six on offense).

Other major statistical contributors included Nick Joynt with 12-points, four rebounds and two steals; Heinemann with nine rebounds and three steals; and Jared Graham with six assists.

GHV 80, Eagle Grove 36

The Cards opened up an early lead and never looked back in what proved to be a shellacking of Eagle Grove (7-7, 10-7) on Saturday, Jan. 27 at home. All 15 Cardinals who dressed that night got to see time on the floor.

The game was at its closest at tipoff. James Betz got things going quickly for GHV with an early seven points. By halftime, the Cards held a 19-point lead and just built on that in the second half.

GHV controlled every facet of the game from beginning to end, but great defense and selfless offense paved the way. The Cards moved the ball well the entire game. Thirteen of the 15 baskets were by assist in the first half.

On the other end of the floor, Eagle Grove was forced into tough shots by hands-off defense. Eagle Grove only shot two free throws all night, a testament to the Cardinal defense.

“The boys did a great job keeping Eagle Grove off the glass in the second half and forcing turnovers, and that helped us put the game out of reach,” said Coach Joe Albertson.

James Betz led the way for GHV, recording a double-double with 17-points and 13 rebounds (six offensive), to go with two blocks.

Ryan Meyers added 16-points on 7-9 shooting with five assists. Jared Graham chipped in 10-points.

Nick Joynt had seven rebounds and Connor Burke added five assists.

“If we continue to make improvements like we have done, we will have a strong finish to the season,” concluded Albertson.

The boys face North Union on the road on Friday, Feb. 2. Game time is 7:30 p.m.