GHV boys golf takes second at West Hancock Meet

GHV boys golf takes second at West Hancock Meet

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura boys golf team traveled to the Britt Golf Course on Friday, April 7.  The GHV team carded a 184, 14 strokes behind the meet winner North Union, which shot a 184.  West Hancock was third with 224.

Matthew Heinemann led the Cardinals with a 43.  Tyler Obermann and Grady Umbarger shot 45 and 46 respectively.  Caden Vitek and Josh Chizek both shot 50s.  Tyler Kumsher was one stroke behind them with a 51.

“This is the time of the year that scores should improve with better weather and more practice time,” said Coach Ken Krause.

JV Team

For the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura JV team, Sam Umbarger recorded a 47 and Zach Eichmann shot a 48, at the Britt Golf Course.

