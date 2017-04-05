GHV boys defeat Mason City in season opener

(Above) GHV’s Connor Burke was on fire Friday night, as he scored four of GHV’s six goals against Mason City. Burke scored two goals in :59. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura boys soccer team proved Friday night that they will be a force to be reckoned with, as they opened the season by soundly defeating Mason City, 6-2.

Both teams started slow. GHV’s Connor Burke finally scored a goal with 22:10 remaining in the first half. Despite their best efforts, the Mohawks couldn’t get anything past GHV’s goal keeper Chase Theobald. The score stood at 1-0 at the half.

“I knew we would have a strong team this season, because of the years of experience we have,” said Coach Eric Williams. “I knew that if we could get the guys into the right position and attack the ball in the air, we could be successful.”

Led by Burke, the Cardinals went into attack mode in the second half. Burke connected on two goals in :59, that was followed by three more goals, one by Dane Whipple, one by Brandon Feuring and another by Burke in under 10 minutes of play. The Cards led, 6-0.

Mason City rallied in the final 20 minutes of the game and scored two goals of their own for the final, 6-2.

“Starting the second half, we were better at getting to the ball and staying in our positions, which led to the five goals,” said Williams. “It was really great to go up by six goals, which allowed us to start playing the guys on the bench and give them some valuable experience.”

Burke led the team with four goals, six shots on goal and two shots. Whipple had one goal, one shot on goal and one shot. Feuring had one goal and two shots on goal. Seth Miller had two shots on goal and two shots. Jonah Albertson had one shot on goal and two shots, while Nick Joynt had one shot on goal and one shot. Colton Schroeder had two assists.

At the goalie position, Chase Theobald had eight saves, while Brady Hess had two goals scored against him and three saves. Both goal keepers had 40 minutes in goal.

“I’m really proud of the young men and I see really big things happening this year,” said Williams.