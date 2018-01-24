GHV boys continue winning steak

(Above) GHV’s Jonah Albertson shoots over a West Hancock defender during Tuesday night’s home game. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura boys rolled over the competition last week, picking up two lopsided victories. The Cardinals now stand at second in the Top of Iowa West Division with a record of 10-2, 13-1.

GHV 77, West Hancock 50

It was a night for the record books for the Cardinals when they hosted West Hancock (6-5, 7-6) on Tuesday, Jan. 16. GHV had three players record double-doubles in the 77-50 romp.

The Cards came out firing on all cylinders, as they pumped in 10 points before the Eagles got on the board. Five of the points came from James Betz. That was followed by Connor Burke hitting back-to-back threes to give GHV a 16-8 lead. The first quarter ended with Ryan Meyers hitting a three for a 25-8 lead.

West Hancock picked it up in the second quarter and got to within six points, 30-24. GHV was having none of that and went on a nine point run to close the half, 39-24.

Halftime didn’t ice the Cardinals, as they came back out and went to work, dumping in seven straight points, 46-24. The second half saw a good mix of players scoring. Nine players were able to score in the 77-50 victory.

“The first time we played them we had some trouble guarding the ball and keeping track of our man, but the boys faced those issues and played very well in both areas this time,” said Coach Joe Albertson. “More shots were challenged and boys held West Hancock to only 14 points in the paint.”

Meyers, Nick Joynt and Betz were the three players to record double-doubles. Meyers ended with 22-points and 10 rebounds, while Joynt had 15-points and 10 rebounds. Betz ended with 14-points and 13 rebounds.

Coach Albertson also praised the play of Burke, who was 3/5 from the three-point line. He also scored in double digits with 11-points.

“Connor spread the floor for us by hitting three three-pointers, and that opened things up for the guys inside.”

Jared Graham also contributed with four rebounds and four assists. Joynt led the team in assists with seven. Colton Schroeder led the team in steals with three. Betz recorded three blocked shots.

GHV 79, Belmond-Klemme 33

The Cardinals were able to force many turnovers, which led to easy buckets, as they dominated Belmond-Klemme (0-12, 1-14), 79-33, on Friday, Jan. 19, at home.

“We did a nice job getting on the offensive glass and keeping our turnovers down on the night,” said Coach Joe Albertson.

GHV’s team work paid off early in the first half, with the Cardinals collecting 38-points and holding the Broncos to just 10-points in the first half.

B-K had a small spurt to open the second half, hitting a three-point shot and collecting two baskets, 42-17. After that it was once again all GHV, as they cruised to the lopsided victory.

The bench got some quality minutes in this game with 10 players adding to the score. Ryan Meyers led the onslaught with 20-points. Ray Cataldo and James Betz also scored in double figures with 17 and 11-points respectively. Landon Dalbeck added nine-points and Nick Joynt ended with eight. Matthew Heinemann connected for six-points.

Heinemann had a big night under the boards, collecting eight rebounds. Betz was right behind him with seven. Meyers and Joynt each hauled in five boards.

Meyers led the team in assists with five, while Colton Schroeder dished out four and Heinemann and Jonah Albertson had three apiece.

Schroeder and Meyers led in steals with four apiece. Heinemann, Jared Graham, Albertson and Holden Larson all had three apiece.

Friday, Jan. 26, the team travels to Lake Mills (4-7, 6-8) in a Top of Iowa Conference showdown. Game time is 7:30 p.m.