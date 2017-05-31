GHV baseball team kicks off season

It was a busy week for the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura baseball team, as they played two games and participated in a tournament on Memorial Day.

Forest City 10, GHV 0

A deadly third inning doomed the Cardinals to a 10-0 loss to Forest City on Wednesday, May 24.

The Indians scored eight runs in the third inning to secure the victory.

Forest City’s pitcher was not letting GHV get anything going. He surrendered zero runs, zero hits and struck out seven.

Sam Childress took the loss on the mound for the Cardinals. He allowed nine runs, four hits and struck out one. Cade Bamrick also took the mound for GHV. He gave up six hits and one run and struck out two.

Logan Dalbeck was the only GHV player to get a hit in the game.

GHV 12, West Hancock 3

The Cardinals found their game legs as they soundly defeated West Hancock, 12-3, on Friday, May 26.

West Hancock scored in the second inning off a wild pitch by Ryan Meyers. The Cards knotted the score at the bottom of the second when Brady Hess drove in one run when he singled.

GHV took a huge lead in the third inning when they scored six runs. Conner Burke hit a sacrifice fly to drive in a run, followed by a double by Logan Dahlbeck that brought in a run. An Eagle error scored two runs and a double by Nick Joynt brought in two more runs.

Meyers earned the win for the Cardinals. He gave up two runs, two hits and struck out 13 batters.

Brady Hess and Dalbeck led the team at bat with three hits apiece. Hess also had two RBIs and Dalbeck had one. Joynt had two hits and two RBIs.

St. Edmond Tournament

The Cardinals dropped two games at the St. Edmond Tournament held on Memorial Day, Monday, May 29.

In the first game, GHV fell to West Marshall, 11-1.

West Marshall opened with a 4-0 lead before the Cardinals scored in the fourth inning, when Dane Whipple batted in Nick Joynt for the lone run for GHV.

West Marshall scored a whopping seven runs in the fifth inning to guarantee the win.

Cade Bamrick took the loss. He tossed three and two-thirds innings, giving up four runs three hits and he struck out one batter. Noah Boeckman also saw some time on the mound. He gave up five hits and seven runs.

It was another tough game for the Cards, folding to Newell-Fonda, 12-2.

The Cardinals took an early

