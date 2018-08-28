GHV and North Iowa battle it out

Megan Eastman (7) and Carlee Frayne get ready to block a North Iowa hitter during Thursday night’s game. Also pictured for GHV is Erica Eenhuis (5) and Chloe Frank (10). -Reporter photo

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura volleyball team created some excitement and energy in the gym when they hosted North Iowa on Thursday, Aug. 23, to kick off the 2018 season.

The Cardinals fought hard in all three games, but dropped the match. In the first game, GHV battled, but fell, 28-26. North Iowa dominated in the next game with a 25-12 victory. It was another close one in the third game, but the Bison once again prevailed, 25-22.

“Sets one and three were competitive and it was fun for the girls to run the offense,” said Coach Kelsey Edwards. “We need to focus on eliminating our errors, both on the serving line and at the net. The girls have a passion for learning the game and are willing to put in the effort at practice to fine tune our skills.”

Erica Eenhuis led the team at the net with six kills. Chloe Frank had four kills, while Megan Eastman and Morgan Ryerson had three kills apiece.

Jamie Hejlik led the team on defense with 10 digs. Eenhuis had six digs and Macey Spilman had five. Frank and Eastman had three digs apiece and Maddie Graham, Maddie Williams, Ryerson and Tori Sloan had two digs each.

Spilman led the team with 13 assists. Graham had four assists.

Collecting one block apiece was Frank, Eenhuis, Jayden Frank and Ryerson.