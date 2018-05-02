Frayne sisters lead GHV girls golf team

(Above) GHV senior Bailee Frayne claimed medalist honors at two meets last week. -Photo courtesy of Chelia Frayne

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura girls golf team is off to a shaky start with weather delays, injuries and inexperience. That was evident on Tuesday, April 24, when the team placed at the bottom of the Story City meet, despite capturing both medalist and runner-up honors.

“Competing after only one day of practice outside made this a very challenging experience for the girls,” said Coach Todd Greiman. “Due to injury and inexperience, we’ll only be playing with a four-girl roster for the time being. I’m hoping to be able to add a player or two soon. We are literally three weeks behind and will need some quality practice time to become competitive.”

Carlee Frayne took top honors, carding a 42. Bailee Frayne was runner-up with a 44. Rounding out the team was Taylor Bell, 65, and Kelsey Watson, 74.

Things picked up for the team on Thursday when they traveled to North Union. The Cardinals won the meet by 37 strokes, 226 to North Union’s 263.

Bailee Frayne was the medalist. She carded a 44. Carlee Frayne was only three strokes behind her with a 47. Bell and Watson rounded out the score with a 61 and 74 respectively.

“The course at Armstrong is a par 38 for women, so the scores are actually better than they may appear,” said Greiman. “I can’t remember ever putting a team into competition with so little advance preparation, but hopefully the weather has turned around and we can begin to work on the many things that need improving.”

Gusty winds and chilly temps didn’t slow the Cardinals down on Friday, April 27, in Britt. The Cardinals won the meet with 222 points, followed by Lake Mills with 230 and West Hancock with 245.

Bailee Frayne and Carlee Frayne led the team with a 41 and 45 respectively. Bell finished with a 65 and Watson carded a 71.

“Bailee and Carlee are continuing to play consistently, while Taylor and Kelsey are showing improvement,” said Greiman.

The Cardinals competed in the Clarmond Tournament on Saturday, April 28. GHV placed third out of eight teams with a 415.

Bailee Frayne was able to recover after a disastrous start of hitting her first two tee shots out of bounds and being six over par after the first hole, to claim medalist honors with a 78.

“She maintained her composure to go three over for the remainder of the front nine,” said Greiman. “She opened the second round with a birdie ad used that momentum to finish with a three-under-par 33 on the back nine.

Carlee Frayne finished with a 93. Watson played her best golf of the season and ended with a 117. Bell’s 127 rounded out the score.

“Kelsey had a great first round and also played strong on the back nine showing great improvement,” said Greiman.