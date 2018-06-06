Frayne sisters place in top 10 at State Meet

(Abvoe) Bailee Frayne (left) earned runner-up honors at the State Golf Meet, while Carlee Frayne placed ninth. -Photos courtesy of Cheila Frayne

The Frayne sisters represented Garner-Hayfield-Ventura with a strong showing at the Class 2A State Golf Tournament held on May 29-30 at Lake Panorama National Golf Course in Panora. Both Bailee and Carlee Frayne placed in the top 10, out of 75 golfers.

Bailee ended her high school career by placing second in the prestigious tournament. She shot (79-81)160 to claim the runner-up honors. Morgan Weber, of Dike-New Hartford, won the meet with (75-73)148.

“Bailee struck the ball well both days, hitting some of the best golf shots I’ve seen her hit in her career,” said GHV Boys Golf Coach Ken Krause. “Her iron play was excellent with many, many shots going right at the pin. Her putting was a bit off, but to finish second is a fantastic career-ending achievement.”

Krause lent his coaching services for the day to help out GHV Girls Golf Coach Todd Greiman, who could not coach both girls at the same time.

Bailee will continue her golfing career at the collegiate level, as she will play at William Penn University, in Oskaloosa, next year.

Carlee Frayne, a sophomore, earned her medal by placing ninth with a two-day score of (86-83)169. This was Carlee’s second year competing in the State tournament.

“Last year Carlee seemed a little overwhelmed and had trouble responding when things didn’t go quite right,” said Greiman. “This year her ability to handle adversity allowed her to bounce back after an occasional errant shot. She struck the ball very well and survived several three-puts on the way to earning a medal.”