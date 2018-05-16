Four to represent CL at State

(Above) Macy Mixdorf will compete in both the 400 meter hurdles and the shuttle hurdle relay at State. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

Four members of the Clear Lake girls track team will be representing their school at this weekend’s State Track Meet.

Senior Macy Mixdorf qualified individually on the 400 meter hurdles, then joined with Olivia Amos, Ashley Archer and Makia Fessler to qualify in the shuttle hurdle relay.

“What a great honor it is for these athletes to make it to the final stage in track,” said Coach Shawn Puttmann. “They put in a lot of hard work to get to this point.”

That hard work paid off at the District meet held at Nevada Thursday. Mixdorf ran her best time of the season and won the 400 hurdles in a time of 1:11.26.

The Shuttle Hurdle team ran a 1:10.54 and placed fourth.

First and second place performances automatically advance to State, along with the next eight best performances statewide.

Clear Lake’s Mikayla Vanderploeg and Makia Fessler were very close to qualifying in their individual events. Vanderploeg threw the shot put a personal best, 34’ 11.5” and placed fourth. Fessler ran her best time in the 100 hurdles, 16.59, and placed third.

Other place winners

•Sprint Medley: Archer, Gabi Gonzalez, Mixdorf, Riley Clooney, 7th, 2:00.06

•Distance Medley: Kennedy Kallenbach, Sky Toyne, Mixdorf, To read more of this article, please login or sign up for our E-Edition