Four CL players named to All-NCC teams

The up and coming Clear Lake softball team is represented by four players on the All-North Central Conference Teams announced last week.

Freshman infielder Julia Merfeld has been honored as a First Team All-North Central Conference selection. Another freshman, outfielder Sara Faber, and infielder Chloe Mueller, a junior, were named to the All-NCC Second Team, while sophomore Macy Mixdorf, was a pick for the Third Team.

Merfeld played in 14 NCC games, during which the Lions went 6-8. She averaged .456 at the plate, with 26 hits. Her fielding percentage was .855.

Faber batted .444, with three doubles, three triples and a home run. She led the team in RBIs with 18. She was reliable in the field, with no errors in 14 conference games.

Mueller had a batting average of .291 in league play, with three doubles helping her collect nine RBIs. The Lions’ first baseman had a fielding percentage of .873 over a span of 14 games.

Mixdorf’s batting average was .294 during the 2017 conference season. She brought in 16 runs with 15 hits in NCC games. Her trips to the plate included five doubles. Her fielding percentage was .867.