Four CL girls earn All-North Central Conference honors

Four members of the Clear Lake girls basketball team have received All-North Central Conference honors. The Lions finished in a tie with Iowa Falls-Alden for runner-up in the league standings with a record of 11-2. However, the Lions topped the Pride Division of the NCC with a 5-0 mark. Their only two losses in the NCC came at the hands of Algona, which claimed the title with a 13-1 record.

Clear Lake’s Sara Faber was a unanimous First Team All-NCC selection. Faber, a junior, led the league in scoring with an average of 18.3 points per game. She also recorded the most steals with 51, an average of 3.9 per game.

Faber’s scoring helped to put her team at the top of scoring statistics in the NCC. The team averaged 61.8 points per game. In addition, the Lions were the best defensive team in the NCC, giving up an average 45.9 points per game. The teams’ average margin of victory was 26.5 points.

The Lions were also the leaders in total field goal shooting with 44.3 percent accuracy. They were second in three-point shots, making 103 of 321 attempts for 32.1 percent. Algona topped the category with 100 of 303 for 33 percent. Algona also led the NCC in free throw shooting at 71.8 percent. Clear Lake ranked third with 63.3 percent.

Clear Lake junior Julia Merfeld and sophomore Zoe Fasbender were named to the All-NCC Second Team. Merfeld ranked second in the league in assists with 40. She averaged 3.1 per game. She was 11th in scoring, with an average of 9.1 points per game. Fasbender also averaged 9.1 points per game and was ninth in free throw shooting with 45.5 percent accuracy. She ranked in the top 20 for steals with 20 in 13 games and was eighth in blocked shots with seven.

Lexi Fasbender, a junior, was a Third Team selection. She ranked 17th in the NCC in scoring with an 8.15 average and eighth at the free throw line with a 47.6 average. Her three-point shooting placed her 13th in the league, making 18 of 56 attempts for 32.14 percent. She dished out 23 assists, placing her 14th on the NCC list. On defense, Fasbender was eighth with 26 steals, an average of two per game.