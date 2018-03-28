Former Lions compete on college baseball teams

Two former Clear Lake High School baseball standouts are helping their respective college baseball teams on the diamond this spring.

Ben Mason and Parker Truesdell, both 2016 graduates and members of three State championship teams for the Lions, are now playing in the Iowa Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

Mason is a sophomore pitcher for Wartburg College, while Truesdell is a sophomore infielder for Buena Vista University. Both Division III colleges have finished their non-conference schedule and will begin the IIAC games after their spring trips to Florida and Arizona, respectively. The Wartburg Knights are currently 7-5 overall, while the B.V. Beavers are 5-9 overall.

Mason has appeared in relief duty for the Knights. Truesdell is the Beavers starting second baseman. Truesdell is hitting .346 in 10 games and is tied for fourth on the team with seven RBIs. Both teams will square off on May 4-5 in the IIAC finale in Storm Lake, Iowa.

Wartburg and Buena Vista are both four-year private colleges. Wartburg is located in Waverly, Iowa, while Buena Vista is located in Storm Lake, Iowa.

Mason is the son of Kelli and Tim Mason, of Clear Lake. Truesdell is the son of Kathy and Randy Truesdell, of Clear Lake.