Formanek’s love of basketball pays off

Bernie Formanek’s love for basketball paid off in a big way, when the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura boys basketball team participated in the State Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena on Tuesday, March 2.

Just prior to the GHV vs. Carroll Kuemper game, Formanek found out that he would be recognized at halftime of the game as GHV’s “Fan of the Game.” Formanek was nominated by GHV Athletic Director Matt Graham for his devotion and love for GHV sports.

“I selected Bernie because he has supported GH and GHV athletes for over 40 years,” said Graham. “He hasn’t missed a basketball game in over 40 years and he has run the chain gang for Friday night football games for 25 years. Bernie is a ‘true fan’ of high school athletics and it was a pleasure for me to be able to select him as the GHV recipient.”

Formanek grew up between Garner and Hayfield. He attended Hayfield elementary and junior high through eighth grade and graduated from Garner-Hayfield High School in 1970. While in high school, he lettered in basketball, football, baseball and track. Following high school he went to Iowa Central Community College before serving in the Army for three years in Colorado. In 1975, he returned home to Garner with his wife, Lorrie. The following school year, Bernie began his incredible streak of attending every single Garner-Hayfield and now Garner-Hayfield-Ventura varsity basketball game, both home and away boys and girls basketball games. That total now stands at 1,781 straight Cardinal basketball games, 898 boys games and 883 girls games.

“This honor was very unexpected, but appreciated,” said Formanek. “What can I say? The Formanek’s love their basketball.”

The Formanek’s raised three children in the GHV system and watched them all play. Their daughter, Kendra Haugen, played six-on-six basketball until her sophomore year, graduating in 1992. Their son, Eric, played basketball throughout high school and graduated in 1994. Their youngest daughter, Michele Frost, graduated in 1997 after playing all four years of high school.

“We have grandkids coming up in the GHV Community School District,” said Formanek. “So of course, I will continue to attend GHV basketball games.”

By the time Formanek’s grandson, Quintin, who is in third grade now, is in high school, Formanek will have attended 2,000 straight games.