All five GHV starters receive TIC West honors

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura boys basketball team was well represented on the TIC West All-Conference teams. After going undefeated in league play with a 16-0 record, and earning a berth in the State tournament, the accolades are well deserved. All five of the Cardinal starters earned recognition.

Leading the way was sophomore James Betz, who not only earned First Team All Conference honors, but was also named TIC West Player of the year. Betz was the Cardinal’s leading scorer, averaging 12.2 points per game. He scored 306 total points for the season. He had a free throw percentage of 75.4, connecting on 49 of 65. He had a field goal percentage of 51.9. He also led the team in rebounds, averaging 6.4 a game. He had 159 total rebounds for the season. He also collected 47 blocks for the season.

Also earning First Team honors was junior Nick Joynt. Joynt, who was the team’s second leading scorer, averaged 11.5 points per game and had 288 total points for the season. Joynt averaged 5.9 rebounds per game. He had 39 total steals for the season and 69 assists.

Senior Johnny O’Connor and junior Ryan Meyers were named Second Team All-Conference. O’Connor led the team in steals with 40. He averaged 8.5 points per game and 2.2 rebounds. Meyers averaged 11.2 points per game and 5.3 rebounds per game. Other impressive stats for Meyers included 11 blocked shots, 35 steals and 75 assists.

Rounding out the list for GHV was senior Holden Hutcheson, who earned Honorable Mention recognition. Hutcheson led the team in assists with 79 for the season. He also grabbed 30 steals. He averaged 6.6 points per game and had a high free throw average of 88.9 percent.

GHV Head Coach Joe Albertson was voted Coach of the Year by his fellow TIC coaches.

In addition to TIC All-Conference honors, Betz, Joynt and Meyers were also recognized by coaches of Class 2A Substate Two.

“All of these players earning honors share common traits,” said Coach Albertson. “They are all skilled, coachable and driven to be great.”