Faught wins second NCC title; Lions sixth

Flu sidelines several Lions

Clear Lake sophomore Eric Faught earned a second straight North Central Conference wrestling title Saturday at Algona. Faught, who improved to 27-1, won by fall in both of his 113-pound matches to win the weight. Both pins were recorded in under one-minute.

Aside from Faught’s achievement, the day wasn’t what Lion Head Coach Mike Lester had been hoping for. The stomach flu took a toll on the Lion line-up.

“With flu running rampant, we threw junior varsity wrestlers in at 145, 160, 285, open at 182, and had to send Dalton Mennenga home after the first match due to the flu,” said Lester. “The kids that were there did wrestle hard.”

In addition to Faught’s win, Lester said a highlight of the meet was Jake Keith stepping into the heavyweight slot and placing fourth.

“We were excited for Jake and his efforts on the day,” said Lester.

Other place winners for the Lions included Braxton Doebel, third at 132, and Kyle Willms, third at 220.

The Lions were sixth as a team.

Webster City finished as the NCC Tournament champion. The Lynx scored 199.5 points to edge Clarion-Goldfield with 190. Algona was third with 169 points. The remainder of the field included: Humboldt (144), Iowa Falls-Alden (135.5), Clear Lake (110), Hampton-Dumont (93) and St. Edmond (34).

NCC Tournament Results

106 - Conner Morey

Quarterfinal - Trey Nelson (WC) 22-8 won by fall (0:46) over Morey

Cons. Round 1 - Tyler Stein (C-G) 8-18 won by fall (4:55) over Morey

113 - Eric Faught placed 1st

Quarterfinal - Faught received a bye

Semifinal - Faught won by fall (0:42) over Ben Oehlert (C-G)

1st Place Match - Faught won by fall (0:51) over Cole Nelson (H)

120 - Jackson Hamlin placed 5th

Quarterfinal - Noah Carlson (SE) won by decision (9-6) over Hamlin

Cons. Round 1 - Hamlin won by fall (1:41) over Caleb Robinson (IF-A)

Cons. Semi - Cresten Craven (H) won in tie breaker - 1 over Hamlin (TB-1 5-2)

5th Place Match - Hamlin won by fall (1:50) over Dylan Pate (C-G)

126 - Bryan Hillyer placed 6th

Quarterfinal - Connor Johnson (C-G) won by major decision (13-3) over Hillyer

Cons. Round 1 - Hillyer won by fall (5:18) over Brady Auderer (WC)

Cons. Semi - Cole Johnson (A) 12-12 won by decision (6-1)

5th Place Match - Connor Johnson (C-G) won by major decision (12-4) over Hillyer

132 - Braxton Doebel placed 3rd

Quarterfinal - Doebel (won by fall (4:14) over Chase Murga (C-G)

Semifinal - Carson Hartnett (WC) 15-4 won by decision (7-4) over Doebel

Cons. Semi - Doebel won by decision (7-3) over Elijah Torres

3rd Place Match - Doebel won by fall (5:08) over Carson Devine (A)

138 - Jacob Pingel placed 5th

Quarterfinal - Tanner Abbas (C-G) won by fall (1:43) over Pingel

Cons. Round 1 - Pingel received a bye

Cons. Semi - Luke Rohmiller (WC) won by fall (1:57) over Pingel

5th Place Match - Pingel won by fall (2:21) over Donovan Berte (A)

145 - Anthony Aragon placed 6th

Quarterfinal - Kyler Hadwiger (IF-A) won by fall (3:16) over Aragon

Cons. Round 1 - Aragon received a bye

Cons. Semi - Kamren Jergenson (C-G) won by fall (1:41) over Aragon

5th Place Match - Kyler Hadwiger (IF-A) won by decision (8-2) over Aragon

152 - Rhys Glidden placed 5th

Quarterfinal - Montana Marchant (IF-A) won by fall (5:07) over Glidden

Cons. Round 1 - Glidden won by major decision (20-7) over Ty Smith (SE)

Cons. Semi - Dakota Hennigar (C-G) won by decision (11-8) over Glidden

5th Place Match - Gliddenwon by decision (6-5) over Harrison Hayes (WC)

160 - Connor O`Tool placed 6th

Quarterfinal - Sam Wigans (C-G) won by fall (1:41) over O`Tool

Cons. Round 1 - O`Tool received a bye

Cons. Semi - Zane Carter (WC) won by major decision (14-6) over O`Tool

5th Place Match - Riley McWherter (IF-A) won by fall (1:57) over O`Tool

170 - Chance Poley placed 5th

Quarterfinal - Zachary Muller (A) 10-16 won by fall (3:42) over Poley

Cons. Round 1 - Poley received a bye

Cons. Semi - Zane Williams (WC) won by fall (0:27) over Poley

5th Place Match - Poley won by decision (4-2) over Logan Moser (H)

195 - Dalton Mennenga placed 5th

Quarterfinal - Ben Powers (C-G) won by decision (6-1) over Mennenga

Cons. Round 1 - Mennenga received a bye

Cons. Semi - Brandon Johnson (H) won by forfeit over Mennenga

5th Place Match - Mennenga received a bye

220 - Kyle Willms placed 3rd

Quarterfinal - Willms won by fall (3:39) over Salvador Fregoso (C-G)

Semifinal - Dominick Etherington (A) 25-5 won by decision (4-1) over Willms

Cons. Semi - Willms won by decision (1-0) over Hunter Egdorf (H)

3rd Place Match - Willms won by decision (3-1) over Salvador Fregoso (C-G)

285 - Jake Keith placed 4th

Quarterfinal - Keith received a bye

Semifinal - Spencer Trenary (C-G) won by fall (0:37) over Keith

Cons. Semi - Keith won by fall (1:33) over Sha Loewen (IF-A)

3rd Place Match - Justin Jones (H) won by fall (1:13) over Keith