Faught earns 100th win as Lions top Spencer

(Above) Clear Lake’s Eric Faught earned his 100th career victory with a pin in :45 seconds Tuesday night against Spencer. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

Revenge was sweet for the Lions. The team headed into the Christmas break with a 49-23 victory over Spencer Tuesday, Dec. 19.

Last year Spencer toppled the Lions, 34-34, winning on criteria. Coach Mike Lester said that memory was still fresh in his mind, along with many of the Lion grapplers.

“It was nice to get a commanding win heading into our Holiday break,” said Lester.

It appeared the 2017 tilt might be as close as it was in 2016, as Clear Lake’s Jackson Hamlin earned a 7-1 decision at 138. Spencer responded with a win to tie the score. Rhys Glidden pinned his opponent at 152, but again the Tigers responded with a pin at 160.

The Tigers pulled ahead with a decision at 170, but that was answered with an exciting win by Dalton Mennenga at 182.

“Dalton Mennenga (182) made his debut in fun fashion with a nail biter match. In the end, he pinned him to push us ahead,” said Coach Lester. “Kade Hambly (195) kept his win streak going and is looking very solid.” Hambly also won by fall.

The Lions split matches at 220 and 285, with Jake Keith getting a forfeit at the upper weight.

From there on, the Lions won four of the final five matches.

Sam Nelson struck his opponent at 106, as did Aaron Canchola at 120.

A highlight of the night was Eric Faught’s win at 126. Faught, a junior, earned his 100th career victory with a :45 second fall using his signature chicken wing.

Bryan Hillyer ended the match with a 9-0 major decision at 132.

“All in all, our wrestlers has a great first part of the season. We have seen huge growth from the beginning of the year and plan to keep getting better and make our run into sectionals, district, and State,” said Coach Lester.

CL 49, Spencer 23

138: Jackson Hamlin (CLLA) over Chris Gross (SPEN) (Dec 7-1) 145: Isaiah Spencer (SPEN) over Braxton Doebel (CLLA) (Dec 8-6) 152: Rhys Glidden (CLLA) over Nathaniel McKenney (SPEN) (Fall 0:43) 160: Brody Kacmarynski (SPEN) over Ben Finn (CLLA) (Fall 2:52) 170: Brogan Seier (SPEN) over Chance Poley (CLLA) (Dec 4-2) 182: Dalton Mennenga (CLLA) over Adam Freeman (SPEN) (Fall 5:12) 195: Kade Hambly (CLLA) over Drew Thompson (SPEN) (Fall 0:55) 220: Zach OClair (SPEN) over AJ