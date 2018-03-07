Faber named to IPSWA first-ever All-State team

The Iowa Print Sports Writers Association (IPSWA) announced its first-ever girls basketball all-state team on Tuesday. The teams are selected by print sports writers in Iowa, and honor the top-24 high school girls basketball players in each class.

Clear Lake’s Sara Faber was included on the inaugural list.

The Iowa Print Sports Writers Association was formed in February 2018 to carry on the long-standing tradition of the all-state program. The Iowa Newspaper Association voted to end their involvement in the program in January. They have offered support to the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association and its efforts. Founding members included several former members of the Iowa Newspaper Association all-state committee. Other sports writers were added to the IPSWA board of directors following its formation.

Faber, a unanimous choice for the First Team, led the Lions in both scoring, steals and rebounding. The sophomore averaged 16.7 points per game, shooting at 50.5 percent. She pulled down 131 rebounds for an average of 5.2 per game. Faber also led the Lions in steals with 87. Faber was also selected to the All-District team (northwest district- top 10 players selected from 16 different schools) and All-Region (considered among the top six players in Clear Lake’s Regional tournament bracket of eight teams).

For the 2018 all-state basketball teams, the IPSWA board of directors voted to change the team format to eliminate positions. Formerly, each all-state team was comprised of three front-court, three back-court, and two utility positions. This year’s teams included the top eight for each team, regardless of the position the players play. The players were decided by sports writers voting in each class.