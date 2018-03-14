Faber named to IGCA All-State team

Clear Lake’s Sara Faber has been selected as a member of the Iowa Girls Coaches Association (IGCA) 2018 All-State team.

Faber led the 22-3 Lions in both scoring, steals and rebounding. The sophomore averaged 16.7 points per game, shooting at 50.5 percent. She pulled down 131 rebounds for an average of 5.2 per game. Faber also led the Lions in steals with 87. Faber was also a unanimous selection to the All-North Central Conference First Team, All-District team (northwest district- top 10 players selected from 16 different schools) and All-Region (considered among the top six players in Clear Lake’s Regional tournament bracket of eight teams).