Exciting year in store for GHV football fans

It’s going to be an exciting year for the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura football team. The Cardinals return a majority of their key players coming off a 6-3 record in the 2016 season.

Leading the way will be five senior players that earned recognition on the Class 2A, District 2 All-District teams. Nick Joynt, Jack Van Dusseldorp, Connor Burke and Dane Whipple were all First Team selections. Joynt will play running back/linebacker for the Cards. Joynt ended the 2016 season with 491-yards rushing on 82 carries. He also had 24 receptions for 425-yards. Burke was selected as a First Team kicker. He was 15/16 on PAT goals. Burke also plays running back/linebacker. Whipple plays offensive line/linebacker/punter. As a defensive lineman, Whipple had 14 solo tackles and four tackles for a loss last season. Van Dusseldorp will play running back/defensive lineman. Last season he had five solo tackles, and two tackles for a loss.

Joining them will be Anthony Sherwood, who earned Honorable Mention recognition. Sherwood will play tight end/linebacker.

Other returning letterwinners include seniors Ryan Myers, quarterback/defensive back; Colton Schroeder, tight end/long snapper/defensive back; and junior Jade Pringnitz tight end/defensive lineman. The Cardinals will have strong offensive and defensive lines with the return of seniors John Hulbert, Jake Hueneman, Blane Hanson and Tyler Kumsher.

In his seventh year as the head coach, Scott Van Dusseldorp is also expecting newcomers Holdon Larson and Tyler Nielson to contribute to the team.

“I’m looking forward to competing in a very tough district this season,” said Coach Van Dusseldorp.