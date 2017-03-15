Ellis named new head volleyball coach at CLHS

Richie Ellis has been named as the new head volleyball coach at Clear Lake High School.

Ellis, who is in his first year at Clear Lake, is currently the fourth grade language arts/writing teacher at Clear Creek Elementary. Ellis will also serve as the eighth grade girls basketball coach and seventh grade boys track coach. He was a volunteer coach on the girls varsity basketball team this season.

“I really look forward to working the volleyball athletes here at Clear Lake,” said Ellis. “We are just coming off a State basketball run and I would like to carry that success into the other female sports.”

Ellis’ love for coaching began with coaching his now grown daughters in club volleyball teams in Elkader, Iowa. From that starting point, he was offered the head volleyball coaching position at Central High School, in Elkader. He held that position for one year. The family then moved to Lansing, Iowa, where he was the K-8th grade PE teacher and head volleyball coach for six seasons.

Ellis was born in Ventura, Calif. and moved to Fredericksburg, Iowa in high school. He and his wife, Sona, have three grown children, Kyle, Taylor and Brittany. The couple also have three grandchildren, Ainsley, Brexten and Colstyn.

“I know there are very good athletes walking the halls here at Clear Lake and I am really excited to have this opportunity to get these girls on the volleyball court to see what we can do,” said Ellis.