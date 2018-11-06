Eenhuis earns post-season honor

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura had one girl named to a Top of Iowa West All-Conference Team. Erica Eenhuis, a sophomore, earned Honorable Mention recognition. Eenhuis was an outside hitter and left back passer.

“Erica was an all-around player for us this year,” said Coach Kelsey Edwards. “She improved upon her ball control and by the end of the season was adjusting her hitting and cutting the ball to avoid the block.”

Eenhuis was a threat at the net. She led the team in kills with 120 and recorded 10 blocks. At the service line, she recorded 20 ace serves. She was also the team leader in digs with 98 total.

The Cardinals ended the season with a 7-17 TIC Conference record.