Easy week for the CL girls

(Above) Clear Lake’s Julia Merfeld applies some tough defense to a Humboldt opponent during Friday night’s game. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

The Clear Lake girls stayed perfect with two more wins in the past week. The Lions had an easy time with North Central Conference rivals Clarion-Goldfield-Dows and Humboldt to improve to 7-0, 4-0.

CL 59, C-G-D 21

The Lion defense held the Cowgirls to single digit scoring in each quarter on their way to a dominating 59-21 victory Tuesday, Dec. 12.

Clear Lake left no doubt that they were the superior team, as they held an 18-5 lead after one quarter of play. The Lions allowed C-G-D to score just one point in the second period and were up 35-6 by halftime.

In addition to great defensive play, the Lions had three players finish in double figures scoring. All are underclassmen.

Freshman Zoe Fasbender led the way with 12 points on four of six shooting from behind the three-point line. Sophomore Julia Merfeld, in her first full week back from an injury, put in 11 points and sophomore Lexi Fasbender finished with 10. Lexi Fasbender also had a team-high four steals.

Another sophomore, Sara Faber, contributed eight points and tied for rebounding honors with six. Jordyn Barragy also had six boards and seven points.

Chloe Mueller was next with five points and five assists. Gretchen Jones and Ali Maulsby scored three apiece.

Mikayla Vanderploeg did not score, but pulled down five rebounds for the Lions.

CL 62, Humboldt 33

Sara Faber led the Lions in every statistical category Friday night, helping the Lions to rack up a 62-33 victory over Humboldt.

Faber was everywhere on offense and defense. The sophomore poured in 19 points, grabbed four offensive and three defensive rebounds, made five assists and had six steals in the win.

After a close first quarter which ended with the Lions ahead 16-13, Clear Lake’s defense clamped down and held the Wildcats to just five second quarter points. The home team went into the locker room with a 34-18 advantage.

The Lions sealed the deal by outscoring Humboldt 13-4 in the third quarter.

Senior teammates Chloe Mueller and Jordyn Barragy also finished in double figures with 12 points apiece. Mueller’s game also included four assists, while Barragy had six boards.

The remainder of the scoring was spread between three players. Ali Maulsby and Lexi Fasbender scored seven points apiece and Gretchen Jones had five. Maulsby also snatched five steals and Fasbender had three.