DeVries and Shaw participate in Shrine Bowl

On Saturday, July 29, a group of Iowa’s most talented pre-college football players lined up across from each other in the UNI Dome for the 45th Annual Iowa Shrine Bowl.

The Iowa Shrine Bowl Game is an all-star football game between selected pre-college football athletes on each side of a north-south dividing line in Iowa. The players are selected by a process of nomination by coaches, balloting by state-wide sports media professionals, and official invitation from a representative of the Iowa Shrine Bowl.

Conner Shaw, a 2017 graduate of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School, played on the North Team. The 6’, 190 pound player was coached by Scott Van Dusseldorp during his high school career.

Jared DeVries, Clear Lake’s head football coach, served as an assistant coach on the North Team. DeVries’ son, Easton, was a manager for the team.

The North Team beat the South, 30-13.

The Iowa Shrine Bowl produces this game each year. The game brings honor and recognition to the players, their schools and their communities. It has also been an effective tool in raising money for The Shriner’s Hospital For Children. To date, the Iowa Shrine Bowl has raised over $2,358,000 for The Shriner’s Hospitals for Children.