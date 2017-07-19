DeVries to coach in Shrine Bowl

Clear Lake Head Football coach Jared DeVries will be an assistant coach for the North Squad at this year’s Shrine Bowl game.

The 45th annual game will be held on Saturday, July 29, at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. Tickets for the game can be purchased on the Shrine Bowl website or at the door the day of the game.

The Iowa Shrine Bowl is an all-star game between selected graduated senior football athletes. The players are selected by a process of nomination by coaches, balloting by state-wide sports media professionals, and official invitation from a representative of the Iowa Shrine Bowl. To date, the Shrine Bowl has raised over $2,358,00 for the The Shriner’s Hospitals for Children.

Coach DeVries participated in the Shrine Bowl as a player for the North squad in 1994. His son, Easton, will serve as one of the team managers for this year’s squad.