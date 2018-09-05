Despite strong defense Cards still fall to Humboldt

(Above) GHV’s Jace Pringnitz scrambles to get past two big Humboldt linemen during Friday night’s game. Pringnitz led the team in rushing with 154-yards on 26 attempts. Also pictured for GHV is Dakota Markla. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

Defense was the name of the game Friday night when Garner-Hayfield-Ventura hosted Humboldt in a non-district contest. The Cardinals held the Wildcats to just seven points, but despite driving the ball deep into Humboldt territory on several occasions, the Cardinals failed to reach the end zone in a 7-0 loss.

GHV opened the game with a long drive into Humboldt territory, but stopped themselves with penalties. The Cardinal defense forced Humboldt to three consecutive three-and-outs before Humboldt’s Jamison Heinz broke open for a 56-yard touchdown in the second quarter. The PTA was good for a 7-0 lead. A sack and a penalty stopped GHV’s next possession. Humboldt drove the ball to the GHV 21-yard line before time expired for the half.

GHV opened the second half with an exciting drive to the one-yard line, but were stopped on downs. Humboldt took over and the Cardinal defense held them to the five-yard line, but a 69-yard punt and an illegal block in the back field by GHV tacked on another 10-yards for tough field position. The Cards put together another long, slow drive to Humboldt’s 23-yard line, but another fumble shut it all down.

Neither team could put anything together for the remainder of the game and Humboldt claimed the win.

“This was a tough loss, but we were able to see improvement in areas we felt we struggled in against West Hancock,” said Coach Scott Van Dusseldorp. “This game also exposed other areas where we need work. We will continue to work to improve as we move forward.”

According to the stats, GHV outplayed Humboldt in most areas. GHV had 15 first downs, compared to just eight for the Wildcats. The Cards had 247-yards in total offense, compared to 179 for Humboldt.

Jace Pringnitz led the team in rushing with 154-yards on 26 attempts. Brock Gouge had 33-yards on nine attempts.

Landon Dalbeck completed six passes for 22-yards. Isaac Knutson had two receptions for 11-yards, while Jace Pringnitz caught two for three-yards. Sam Umbarger had one reception for seven-yards.

Jared Shaw led the defense with five solo tackles. Joe Pringnitz had four and one-half solo tackles and three assists, while Jace Pringnitz had four solo tackles and two assists. Rafe Van Dusseldorp had three and one-half solo tackles and five assists. Dalton Graff recorded two solo tackles and one sack.