Dancers compete

On Saturday, Nov. 6, two Clear Lake High School freshman participated in the 2018 Iowa State Dance and Drill Team State Solo Competition at Newton High School.  They competed in Class IV - a field of 74 dancers in 9th-12th grade. Emily LeFevre (left), daughter of Jay and Liz LeFevre, received a division 1 rating and placed first overall with her jazz solo.  Emily is Clear Lake’s first State Champion in Solo Dance. Bella Clabaugh, daughter of Amy and Casey Clabaugh, received a division 1 rating and placed fourth overall with her contemporary solo.  -Subitted photo

