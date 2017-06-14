Cousins compete

Clear Lake’s Chloe Mueller and Mac Adams participated in the State Co-Ed Tennis Tournament on Tuesday, June 6, in Des Moines. The pair won the first match against Shenandoah, 7-6, 6-1. They dropped the second match to Waverly, 7-5, 6-3. Mueller and Adams are cousins and named their team, “Pralle Power,” which was in honor of their mothers’ maiden name. “Chloe and Mac played well together, considering they don’t play together often,” said Coach Rich Peters. “They were very consistent and they looked like they had a fun time together.” -Submitted photo