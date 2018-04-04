CLHS volunteers honored for committment to sports

Clear Lake High School Activities Director Dale Ludwig was pleased to present two longtime volunteers to the CLHS sports programs with Outstanding Service Awards for Community Support at the recent State Athletic Directors Association Convention held in Iowa City.

Dave Suntken and Kelvin Kramer have volunteered at Clear Lake school activities for a half century.

Suntken was a teacher and coach in the Clear Lake system for 35-years, followed by working as a paraprofessional in special education classes for seven years until his retirement in 2009. His involvement with students has also included being a certified official for 50-years. He has officiated football, basketball, track and field, softball and baseball and has been a starter at State track meets to 20-years. He has volunteered as the official timer at Clear Lake football games for 50 years and also assists the Athletic Director Ludwig whenever asked to help supervise the Clear Creek gymnasium for basketball games.

“The most impressive feat is that he has been our clock person at football games for 50 years,” said Ludwig. “Dave is a constant in the press box each fall, keeping time for all levels of football games. His wife, Polly, recalls at the beginning Dave would use a handheld timing device and walk the sideline for the football games back in the day.” In recent years he ran a sophisticated digital system.

In addition to his involvement with the schools, Suntken also volunteers within his church and for the Chamber of Commerce. He is a member and volunteer with the Clear Lake Noon Lions.

Kelvin Kramer taught high school industrial technology at Clear Lake High School from 1973 until his retirement in 2007.

In the fall of 1971, he was asked to help film the CLHS football games using a film camera. That camera was replaced with VHS tape recording equipment in 1980— a notable change because the cost of recording events dropped drastically and his responsibility for filming school events expanded to include wrestling, soccer, basketball and musical performances.

In addition to his filming, Kramer has volunteered at track meets, helping with the shot put. In accepting the award, he jokingly wanted to acknowledge his wife, Robyn, the woman who “didn’t want to marry a coach,” for supporting his endeavors through the years.

Upon his retirement, Kramer joined the Clear Lake Lions Club and through that service has found additional ways to serve the community of Clear Lake. He also continues to film CLHS events.

“For 45-years Kelvin has tallied up countless hours for the school, coaches and the students. He has never been quiet about his support for the Clear Lake Lions activates and programs. All the students have a true supporter in Kelvin Kramer and are lucky to have him in black and gold.”