CLHS State champions honored

Clear Lake High School 2016 State Champions have been honored in recent weeks during winter sporting events.

Top-seeded Clear Lake won its second straight Class 2A baseball title — and its third state championship in the last four years. The Lions outscored their three opponents 28-13 at the 2016 State Baseball Championship.

Ryan Leisure earned his second State wrestling title in 2016. In winning the Class 2A 138-pound title Leisure became only the second CLHS wrester to earn two State titles. He will be looking to become the lone three-time winner next month.

The Clear Lake High School Dance Team placed first in Hip Hop and Pom, as well as fifth in Jazz at the Iowa State Dance/Drill Team Championships in December.