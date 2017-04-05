CLHS looking for volunteers to help at track meets

Clear Lake Schools is hosting four track meets this spring. It takes a lot of people to run a quality meet. CLHS is looking for volunteers to help run each of its meets. Volunteers would be helping with timing, field events, collecting times for events, etc. Meets will be held on the following days:

•Tuesday, April 11, at 4:30 p.m. - HS Boys Meet

•Thursday, April 27, at 4:30 p.m. - MS Boys Meet

•Thursday, May 4, at 5 p.m. - HS Boys Conference Meet

•Tuesday, May 9, at 4:30 p.m. - MS Girls Meet

If you are interested or have questions, please contact Dale Ludwig, CLHS athletic director, at dludwig@clearlakeschools.org or 641-357-5235. Your help is greatly appreciated.