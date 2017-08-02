CLHS Dance Team does well at MA Camp

(Above) Members of the Clear Lake High School Dance Team that participated in the MA Camp include front row (L-R): Lily Deets, Savannah Williams, Emily LeFevre, Lexie Holtz, Grace Hartnett, Kacey Zickefoose, Bella Clabaugh, Ava Ollenburg, Mia Katter. Back row (L-R): Rylee Smith, Stephanie Penning, Madeline McKenna, Sky Toyne, Bella Parkers, Ana Starbeck, Ellie Schulze, Brooke Schulze, Kourtney Verhalen. -Submitted photo

The Clear Lake High School Dance Team attended MA Camp in Des Moines, Iowa, July 16-18. There were over 30 high school dance teams in attendance from Iowa, Wisconsin and Missouri.

While at camp, the team members took technique class, learned eight routines of varying styles, participated in team building activities and performed twice for evaluation.

The team performed their ‘home routine’, a routine choreographed by the team’s seniors, and learned the week prior to camp. The group earned the highest rating of superior and earned a “Home Routine” award which recognized the top home routines of the camp.

At the end of the camp, the team performed a pom routine that they learned during camp. They received the highest rating of Grand Champion.

Emily LeFevre performed a solo, earning the highest rating of superior. She placed third overall in the ninth grade division.

Team member were evaluated throughout the camp during classes. Earning the “Rising Star” Ribbons were, Savannah Williams, Ana Starbeck, Bella Parker, Sky Toyne, Mia Katter, Kourtney Verhalen, and Madeline McKenna. Earning the “All American” Ribbon and qualifying to perform at the Citrus Bowl were, Lexie Holtz, Ellie Schulze, Grace Hartnett, Mia Katter, Lily Deets, Stephanie Penning, Rylee Smith, Brooke Schulze and Emily LeFevre. Lexie Holtz, Grace Hartnett and Ellie Schulze also earned Honor Roll accolades.

Coach Liz LeFevre also completed the Directors’ Camp Program.