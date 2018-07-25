CLHS Dance Team earns awards

(Above) Members of the Clear Lake High School Dance Team include bottom row (L-R): Cheyenne Cole, Jordyn Gough, Brooke Schulze, Lily Deets, Mia Katter and Rylee Smith. Back row (L-R): Stephanie Penning, Cale Schmitz, Kourtney Verhalen, Mia DeVries, Emily LeFevre, Madeline McKenna, Savannah Williams, Bella Parker, Sky Toyne, Ava Ollenburg and Bella Clabaugh. -Submitted photo

The Clear Lake High Dance Team attended the MA Dance Camp in Des Moines, July 8-10.

Coach Liz LeFevre completed the Coaches’ curriculum. Throughout the camp, team members were evaluated and received the following awards:

•Rising Star: Brooke Schulze, Jordyn Gough, Cheyenne Cole, Mia Katter, Savannah Williams.

•All Star Performer (dancers that qualified to perform at the Buffalo Wild Wings Citrus Bowl): Bella Clabaugh, Cale Schmitz, Sky Toyne, Stephanie Penning, Mia DeVries, Lily Deets, Bella Parker, Emily LeFevre.

•Honor Roll (dancers that qualified to perform at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade): Bella Clabaugh, Lily Deets, Emily LeFevre, Stephanie Penning, Cale Schmitz.

Routine Awards:

•Home Routine: Superior Rating (highest) and Outstanding Home Routine Winner

•Grand Champion Performance: The team learned a routine the Sunday of camp and performed it Tuesday for evaluation. Grand Champion rating (highest).

•Emily LeFevre - 10th grade solo champion

All routines can be viewed on the team’s Facebook page.

Leadership Workshop Participants: Lily Deets, Mia Katter, Savannah Williams

The Alvin Alley Award: for outstanding work ethic.

The Mikhail Baryschnikov Award: for technical excellence and for giving 110 percent.