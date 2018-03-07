CLHS Dance Team does well at DX Americup Nationals

(Above) Members of the Clear Lake High School Dance Team brought home a National Championship in High School Jazz at the DX Americup Nationals. -Submitted photo

The Clear Lake High School Dance Team attended the DX Americup Nationals on March 1-4, in Minneapolis, Minn.

The team placed second in High School Pom and Hip Hop, and brought home a National Championship in High School Jazz. Their Jazz routine earned them a paid bid to The One Finals.

Small Group Challenge participants Bella Clabaugh, Emily LeFevre and Bella Parker brought home second place in the teen category.

Clabaugh also earned fourth place in the Dancer of the Year- Teen with an average score of 11.95; while teammate Emily LeFevre came in fifth with a score of 11.90. Both were the only high school team dancers in the top 10.

LeFevre also placed seventh in the Teen All American- again the only high school team member to crack the top 10. All Americans submitted an application, resume, essay, transcripts and also participated in an interview in addition to their solo.

In the Skills competition, the team had four dancers participate: Bella Parker- Senior Jumps, Bella Claubaugh- Teen Leaps, Stephanie Penning- Senior Turns, and Emily LeFevre- Teen Jumps and Teen Turn. LeFevre placed second in both categories.

The team was recognized for Academic Excellence. Coach Liz LeFevre was also honored during the Nationals banquet by being inducted into the DX Americup Coaches Hall of Fame.

“Overall we were extremely happy with the results at Nationals. We had to rework our routines twice in the last week and a half due to injury and illness, and then over the weekend we had numerous dancers performing while sick. Team members came together and pushed through and rose to the challenge. Its been an honor to coach such an amazing group of young ladies,” said LeFevre.