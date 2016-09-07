Clear Lake volleyball team falls to Algona

The Clear Lake girls volleyball team is continuing to put the pieces together under new Head Coach Jill Smith.

Thursday’s match with Algona didn’t result in a win, but the coach said she sees progress in every set played and that has the head Lion optimistic about the future.

Algona (7-4) swept the Lions (3-3) in three games, but each was more competitive, resulting in a 25-17, 25-21, 25-21 final.

“I was very pleased with the way that we continued to battle,” said Smith. “We certainly improved as the match progressed, and it was obvious that our intensity and confidence improved throughout the match as well. Our focus coming into this week is getting out to a better start early on - coming out with a little more confidence, rather than looking to build it throughout the match.”

At the net, Kiersten Baalson hit the ball with authority, putting down a team-high nine kills. Jessica Faber and Emily Snelling each had five. Carson Frahm set up the offense with 20 assists, while Chloe Mueller kept the ball in play with 13 digs. Snelling led the way with 24 digs.

The Lions were consistent at the service line. Snelling’s 10/10 serving helped the team reach 90 percent serve efficiency. Other service leaders included Baalson and Frahm (10/11), and Kayla Ritter (14/16).

The Lions begin their first home stand this week. They took on North Central Conference rival Hampton-Dumont last night (Tuesday, Sept. 6) and will host Mason City and Charles City in a non-conference triangular Thursday, Sept. 8. The team will be back on the road Tuesday, Sept. 13, at Fort Dodge St. Ed’s.