Clear Lake softball team in some close games

(Above) Clear Lake freshman Bella Parker gets tagged out by St. Ansgar’s second baseman. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

by Alli Weaver

Clear Lake’s softball team had a busy third week, playing four games and one tournament. With some close games, the Lions’ coach, Austin Peterson, hopes to get ahead of the competition earlier in the future.

CL 8, Webster City 6

On June 5, the Lions picked up a win after a close game. Starting out the game with a lead, the team kept it up until the end.

The team managed to get two hits each from freshman Julia Merfeld, sophomore Macy Mixdorf, and senior Michaela Niles, as well as two RBIs each from junior Chloe Mueller, freshman Sara Faber, and sophomore Macy Mixdorf.

Kiersten Baalson pitched the full game, allowing 10 hits and six runs, five of which were earned. She struck out seven.

“It was nice to get in the win column. This was a great experience for our team,” Coach Peterson said.

CL 12, Saint Ansgar 11

June 6 brought another thrilling game for the team. The game lasted eight innings, with ups and downs for both sides.

“We started off really slow on the defensive side. We gave them quite a few runs off our own mistakes. It was really nice to see the girls battle and pull out this win,” Peterson said.

The Lions won the game in the bottom half of the 8th inning as Macy Mixdorf started the inning off with a triple, allowing Michaela Niles to drive her in with a hard hit single.

Niles, junior Rachel Barrillas, and freshman Bella Parker each got three hits. Barrillas also managed four RBIs, along with Niles’ three RBIs.

Kiersten Baalson pitched the full game, giving up eight hits, 11runs, and three walks.

St. Edmond 10, CL 9

A tough game for the Lions ended in a heartbreakingly close score on June 7. Leaving six girls on base and committing five errors on the field, the team struggled to gain the lead that they wanted.

“We started off slow again. We have to get better at mentally preparing for a game. If we come out ready to go, I feel like we could win a lot of games,” Peterson said.

Sara Farber, freshman, led the way with five hits and four RBIs for the team. Julia Merfeld also managed four hits, and Michaela Niles got three.

Kiersten Baalson pitched the full game, allowing 16 hits, 10 runs, and two walks.

CL 4, Hampton-Dumont 1

After a let down against St. Edmond, the Lions bounced back against Hampton-Dumont on June 8.

Clear Lake committed no errors during the game.

“It was nice to see us bounce back and play solid defense. Now, we just need to be consistent each and every game out,” Peterson said.

Sara Faber got two hits. Kayla Ritter and Bella Parker each got two RBIs.

Kiersten Baalson pitched all seven innings, allowing six hits, one run, and one walk.

GT/RA 7, CL 4

The Lions split a pair of games at a tournament in Emmetsburg on June 10.

Starting out slow, the Lions allowed three runs in the first inning, then tied the game in the fourth. However, the Titans knocked out four more runs in the fifth inning, which the Lions never recovered from.

The team scored one more run before the time limit was up in the sixth inning.

Julia Merfeld and Chloe Mueller each got two hits, and the team gained an RBI each from Mueller, Rachel Barillas, and Bella Parker.

Kiersten Baalson pitched five innings, allowing five hits, seven runs, and two walks.

CL 9, Emmetsburg 5

Another slow start didn’t get in the way of the Lions’ victory against Emmetsburg in the tournament on June 10. Clear Lake gave up four runs in the first inning, but took the lead in the fourth inning, never looking back.

“It was nice to see the girls bounce back in the second game and come back and win,” Peterson said.

Chloe Mueller picked up three hits and two RBIs, Sara Faber got two hits, and Bella Parker got two RBIs.

Kiersten Baalson pitched all seven innings, allowing seven hits, five runs, and one walk.