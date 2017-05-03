Clear Lake prevails through nasty weather for triangular win

On a night where most activities were cancelled, the Clear Lake boys golf team played through spitting rain and 39 degree temperatures Friday, April 28, at Algona. Perseverance paid off and the Lions defeated both the host school and Iowa Falls-Alden.

Thomas Storbeck carded a 39 for medalist honors and Kyle Calaguas was runner-up with a 40. Alex Snelling’s 42 and Tate Storbeck’s 43 gave the Lions a score of 164. Jackson Hamlin and Evan Krause each had 45s.

Algona came in with a 183 and IF-A finished with a 186.

“This was a day where most people would not go outside, let alone play golf. It was encouraging to see the team wanted to play golf bad, especially since we have not competed this week,” said Coach Eric Perry.

The coach noted that both Storbeck and Calaguas each had 17 putts, which was disappointing for the players.

“We know if you putting is off, we don’t score as well. Algona Country Club has tough greens. We have to be able to adjust better during the round. Better chipping will help this.”

Tyler Eaton, who led the junior varsity team with a 38, had the lowest number of Lion putts on he night. “Can’t wait to see him grow as a varsity golfer,” said Perry.

Tre Geitzenauer fired a 42, Ryan Leisure 46 and Carter Backhaus 48 for the JV team. Ben Blaha came in with a 49 and Cody Kearns had a 55.