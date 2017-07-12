Clear Lake prevails in Class 3A Regional game against GHV

(Above) GHV’s Nicole Upmeyer is on the go, as Clear Lake’s Kayla Ritter waits intently to make a play. The Lions defeated GHV, 10-7, in the opening game of the Class 3A Regional softball competition played on Wednesday, July 5. Clear Lake went on to be defeated by Spirit Lake in the Class 3A Region 2 semi-final Friday night. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

Both teams had their chances, but it was Clear Lake that prevailed 10-7 in the opening round of Class 3A Regional softball competition Wednesday, July 5.

The Lions started off slow, giving up four runs in the first inning. The host team then got on track and answered with two runs in the bottom of the first to stay within striking distance. They kept chipping away, scoring two more in the third and two in the fifth to tie the score at 6-6.

The Cardinals kept the pressure on in the sixth. Mackenzie VanGerpen walked and advanced to second on a wild pitch. She moved to third on a fielder’s choice provided by Bailee Pitzenberger and scored when Abby Kale lifted a sacrifice fly to center field, making the score 7-6.

Julia Merfeld, Chloe Mueller and Michaela Niles provided scoring opportunities in the bottom of the sixth.

Merfeld, who went two-for-five in the game, started the inning with an infield single. She was followed by Mueller, who hit a ground ball and reached on an error, going all the way to second base. A double by Niles scored Merfeld to make the score 7-7. The Lions went on to add three more runs in the inning, sparked by Sara Faber’s triple to center, which scored Mueller. Niles was thrown out at home. Macy Mixdorf walked and scored her third run of the game when relief pitcher Ashley Marcela walked Kaylee Nosbisch, hit Kayla Ritter with a pitch, and walked Bella Parker. Mixdorf finished the day going two-for-two with two RBIs.

Rachel Barillas also had a big day at the plate. She was two-for-three with four RBIs.

The Lions were also aggressive on the basepaths. Mixdorf had three of Clear Lake’s six stolen bases.

Kiersten Baalson picked up the win, striking out seven and walking two. She gave up 15 hits.

Pitzenberger took the loss for the Cardinals. She threw five and one-third innings, surrendering nine runs, 11 hits and striking out one.

“We started slow off a five day break and Garner is improving,” said Clear Lake Coach Austin Peterson. “We had to be ready to go and weren’t, but it was nice for us to battle back and find a way to win.”

GHV Coach Matt Graham said his team ended the season playing their best ball.

“We played a great game. We were only one hit or big play from being on the winning side of the game,” said Graham. “We can build off this momentum for next year, as it was good to see the girls believe in themselves and play good softball.”

The GHV effort was highlighted by homers provided by Megan Oetken in the first inning and MacKenzie Van Gerpen in the third.