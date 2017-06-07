Clear Lake Lions still among the baseball leaders

(Above) Clear Lake’s Jacob Peterson slides back into first base after an attempt to steal second. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

The Clear Lake Lions picked up four wins last week, helping the team to a 5-3 record and keeping them among the leaders in Class 2A. The Lions were the preseason number one pick, but dropped to number six this week after two losses in their opening week.

CL 9, North Union 1

The Lions produced up and down the lineup and handled North Union easily, 9-1, on Tuesday, May 30.

Jackson Hamlin went four-for-four at the plate, including a double, and Tanner Huey had three hits to lead the team. Hamlin brought in four runs with his bat. Zach Lester, Ben Finn and Chase Stuver had two hits apiece.

Evan Krause earned the win in his first outing on the mound.

“With the new pitch count rules the state has, it is going to be more important than ever to have pitchers that can pitch deep into games and to pitch a complete game with 12 strikeouts and no walks is about as good as it gets,” said Coach Seth Thompson.

Krause gave up eight hits over seven innings.

“Our offense was very consistent all game and it was especially nice to see a lot of production coming from the bottom of our order,” added Thompson.

CL 17, IF-A 7

The Lions put four runs on the board in the top of the first and never looked back at Iowa Falls-Alden May 31. They went on to win, 17-7.

Seven Lions had hits, led by Jacob Peterson with three, good for two RBIs. Peterson scored three runs himself. Zach Lester smacked two hits, both doubles, and brought in four runs. Erik McHenry, Nathan Tofte and Chase Stutter had two hits apiece. Tofte’s hits yielded three RBIs.

Coach Thompson said the early runs on the road helped the Lion pitchers and defense

