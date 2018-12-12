Clear Lake grapplers go to 2-1 at Dick Kennedy Duals

The Clear Lake Lions competed at the Dick Kennedy Duals at Webster City Saturday. The Lions had a great day, going 2-1, beating Webster City and Woodward Granger. The Lions fell to Southeast Polk.

“We had a lot of great matches for our kids,” said Coach Mike Lester. “A very well balanced team is making us a great dual team.”

Clear Lake’s Eric Faught continued to stay undefeated through the weekend. He was one of several top ranked wrestlers on the mat in Webster City.

“We showed a lot of fight against Southeast Polk (rated number one in Class 3A). I was very proud of the way we competed against them,” said Coach Lester.

Other top performances included 145-pounder Max Soto wrestling a great match in which he almost pulled out a win against seventh ranked Ryan Strickland,” said Lester. “Kade Hambly faced the top ranked wrestler in 2A at 220-pounds and held great composure throughout the whole match. He is right in it with the top ranked wrestler in the state. All in all we had a great competition. We are looking forward to a Webster City rematch and Algona on Thursday and then Davenport Assumption first round Friday at the Battle of Waterloo.”

Clear Lake (CL) 46, Webster City (WC) 31

106: Camron Phetxoumphone (WC) over Gavin Rich (CL) (Fall 0:35) 113: Sam Nelson (CL) over Reece Sadler (WC) (MD 12-1) 120: Drake Doolittle (WC) over Conner Morey (CL) (Fall 0:32) 126: Chase Rattenborg (WC) over Isaiah Smith (CL) (MD 14-6) 132: Eric Faught (CL) over Brady Auderer (WC) (Fall 3:01) 138: Brian Hillyer (CL) over Nick Gasca (WC) (Fall 4:40) 145: Max Soto (CL) over Daltyn Peck (WC) (Fall 1:39) 152: Braxton Doebel (CL) over Sean Godfredsen (WC) (Fall 0:38) 160: Thomas Gansen (CL) over Carter Bedford (WC) (Fall 1:36) 170: Alex Wolfgram (WC) over Chance Poley (CL) (Fall 3:03) 182: Michael Gilbert (WC) over Connor O`Tool (CL) (Fall 1:44) 195: Caleb Olson (WC) over Dylan Kruckenberg (CL) (Dec 14-11) 220: Kade Hambly (CL) over Hunter Collicott (WC) (Fall 1:59) 285: Jake Keith (CL) over Malachi Montes (WC) (Fall 5:00)

Clear Lake (CL) 53, Woodward-Granger (WG) 21

106: Joel Harney (WG) over Geoff Miller (CL) (Fall 0:20) 113: Sam Nelson (CL) over Aidan Honkomp (WG) (Dec 9-2) 120: Conner Morey (CL) over Matthew White (WG) (TF 20-5 4:12) 126: Isaiah Smith (CL) over Corbyn Atwell (WG) (Fall 1:04) 132: Eric Faught (CL) over Colt Palmer (WG) (Fall 0:52) 138: Brian Hillyer (CL) over Jayden Dorenkamp (WG) (Fall 1:45) 145: Max Soto (CL) over Dustin Harney (WG) (Dec 11-4) 152: Braxton Doebel (CL) over Joebe Nevins (WG) (Fall 0:27) 160: Thomas Gansen (CL) over Jon Mckeever (WG) (Fall 0:59) 170: Cale Pritchett (WG) over Chance Poley (CL) (Fall 0:49) 182: Connor O`Tool (CL) over Nathaniel Rosen (WG) (Fall 0:40) 195: Dylan Kruckenberg (CL) over Jackson Newland (WG) (Fall 1:08) 220: Cody Fisher (WG) over Kade Hambly (CL) (Dec 10-4) 285: Tyler Lawrenson (WG) over Jake Keith (CL) (Fall 2:35)

Southeast Polk (SEP) 56, Clear Lake (CL) 9

106: Kale Anderson (SEP) over Geoff Miller (CL) (Fall 0:38) 113: Devin Harmison (SEP) over Sam Nelson (CL) (MD 14-1) 120: Ayden Kingery (SEP) over Conner Morey (CL) (Dec 4-1) 126: Carter Martinson (SEP) over Isaiah Smith (CL) (Fall 1:39) 132: Eric Faught (CL) over Carson Martinson (SEP) (Dec 7-3) 138: Nathan Marchand (SEP) over Brian Hillyer (CL) (MD 11-1) 145: Ryan Strickland (SEP) over Max Soto (CL) (Dec 3-1) 152: Lance Runyon (SEP) over Braxton Doebel (CL) (Fall 1:48) 160: Cade DeVos (SEP) over Thomas Gansen (CL) (Fall 3:01) 170: Deveyon Montgomery (SEP) over Connor O`Tool (CL) (MD 11-1) 182: Justin Brindley (SEP) over Braden Byrnes (CL) (Fall 1:14) 195: Gabe Christenson (SEP) over Dylan Kruckenberg (CL) (TF 16-1 4:07) 220: Kade Hambly (CL) over Kalob Runyon (SEP) (Fall 1:28) 285: Connor Brown (SEP) over Jake Keith (CL) (Dec 1-0)