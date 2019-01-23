Clear Lake grapplers beat Mason City in county-rivalry

(Above) Clear Lake’s Kade Hambly chose to move up a weight and wrestle Mason City’s 285-pounder, Troy Monahan, who is rated number one. Hambly, who wanted some good competition in preparation for the State tournament, wrestled hard, but lost by a fall in 5:56. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

By Marianne Gasaway

Emotions were running high when Clear Lake and Mason City grapplers met up Tuesday night. The Lions came away with the county-rivalry win, 52-21.

Braxton Doebel got the Lions off to a good start, claiming his 100th win with a fall at 152-pounds.

“With a fall in :36 seconds he accomplished an awesome task of 100 wins,” said Coach Mike Lester. “Braxton does a great job in the wrestling room working for his goals and is a great leader. I am very proud of his efforts.”

Thomas Gansen also recorded a fall at 160 and Clear Lake was quickly ahead, 12-0.

Three consecutive forfeits and a fall by Dylan Kruckenberg at 220 had the Lions on top 36-0.

Troy Monahan finally gave the Mohawks something to cheer about at 285 when he captured a pin in the final seconds of his match with Kade Hambly.

“Kade is looking to win a state title, so we made the move to give him the competition needed. He moved up from 220 to 285 to wrestle the number one rated 285 pounder in the state, Troy Monahan,” explained Coach Lester. “It was a match that made both wrestlers better.”

Hambly was able to get the lead in the second period with a great take down. An escape late in the second tied up the score going into the third. Hambly chose down and worked all period to escape.

“The size and pressure of the heavier wrestler was just a bit much for him to overcome. He had great efforts and showed what he is willing to do to work for a state title,” added Lester.

Monahan was tagged with an unsportsmanlike conduct call at the conclusion of the match for his antics, giving the Lions a point.

Mason City picked up a win by fall and decision at 106 and 113 before Conner Morey posted a major decision at 120 to make the score 40-15.

The Mohawks were able to get wins at 126 and 132 to wrap up their scoring.

Clear Lake’s Brian Hillyer and Eric Faught recorded falls at 138 and 145 respectively.

“We ended up weighing in