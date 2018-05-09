Clear Lake girls win North Central Conference Tournament

(Above) Members of the Clear Lake girls golf team that claimed the NCC title include front row (L-R): Ashley DeLong, Erin Carew, Alexis King. Back row (L-R): Mattie Krause, Jordyn Barragy, Joslyn Gannon and Coach Colby Andrews. -Submitted photo

The Clear Lake girls golf team won the North Central Conference Tournament Monday, May 7, at the Mason City Country Club. The Lions had the first, third and fourth place individual medalists, as well.

The Lions’ Ashley DeLong earned medalist honors with a (44-45) 89 and helped her team to a score of 387. Humboldt was runner-up with a 399 and Fort Dodge St. Edmond was third with 425.

Jordyn Barragy was awarded third place with a score of (47-48) 95. Mattie Krause was fourth with a (51-46) 97. The final score for the Lions was provided by Erin Carew, who carded a (51-55) 106. Also competing was Alexis King (72-63) 135 and Joslyn Gannon (70-74) 144.

In addition to getting the conference tournament win, the Lions also became one of three co-champions of the NCC Dual Championship on Monday. St. Edmond’s and Humboldt had not played a dual meet before the conference tournament, so the front nine of Monday’s conference tournament was used as their dual scores.