Clear Lake girls top GHV with a pair of wins

(Above) Clear Lake’s Lexi Holtz goes up against GHV’s Hannah Whelan.

The Clear Lake girls soccer team improved to 4-3 overall last week, helped by a pair of wins over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura.

CL 2, GHV 1

The Lions took the field Monday night May 7, for their home opener against GHV. It was a great night for soccer and an exciting game to watch. The Lions came out on top with a 2-1 win.

Clear Lake fell behind early in the second half, but soon battled back with Allexa Whitehouse connecting for her first goal of the season with an assist from Sara Faber.

It was a game of defense on both sides. Both teams applied a lot of pressure and both defenses answered the call.

In the 70th minute Sara Faber found the back of the net with what would be the game winner.

“My girls are fighting through some injuries right now, so seeing them dig in and battle through shows a lot of character and determination,” said Coach Greg Jennings.

Payton Echelberger scored the Cardinal’s lone goal of the game. She had three shots. Jackie Van Oort had four shots, with three on goal. Maddie Williams had three shots and one on goal. Abby Kale had two shots with one on goal. Hannah Whelan had one shot on goal.

GHV goalie Morgan Westendorf had nine saves.

Junior varsity

Clear Lake’s junior varsity team ended the night in a 1-1 tie with the Cardinals. Alexa Wolf came away with her second goal of the season.

“My JV girls are playing great soccer and working well as a team. They are full of energy and are exciting to watch,” said Coach Jennings.

CL 2, GHV 1

Different day, same result.

The Lions won back-to-back games against the Cards. The Lions took the field Tuesday night against GHV for the third time this season and earned a 2-0 victory.

Both teams played a pretty tight first half, with the score being 0-0 at break.

The Lions came out in the second half with a goal coming from the foot of Sara Faber in the 48th minute. Chelsey Holck scored her first goal of the season in the 60th minute to give the Lions a 2-0 win.

GHV’s goalie duties were split between Morgan Westendorf, who had six saves and one goal scored against her, and Brielle Smeby, who had four saves and one goal scored against her. Jackie Van Oort led the Cardinal offense with three shots. Maddie Williams had one shot on goal and Abby Kale had two shots with one on goal. The team also had three corner kicks.

Nevada 5, CL 0

Clear Lake traveled to third-ranked Nevada on Thursday, May 10. According to Coach Greg Jennings, the Lions played hard and held Nevada to a 2-0 score at half, but the Nevada attack was too much for the Lions to handle and the team fell short, 5-0.

“It was good for my girls to play a team like Nevada. They are a very well-coached and extremely well-disciplined team. It was fun to watch,” said Jennings.