Clear Lake girls struggle at Waverly soccer tournament

Waverly Tournament

Solon 9, CL 2

The Lions went 0-2 at the Waverly-Shell Rock Tournament Saturday, April 22. “Waverly’s weekend tournament was a great opportunity to compete against some very good teams,” said Clear Lake Coach Steve Faber. “We were growing and learning as the match progressed.”

Solon topped Clear Lake in the first match of the day, 9-2.

“Solon’s Iowa Hawkeye recruit Josie Durr, along with her teammates, presented a great challenge to our team,” said Coach Faber. “Our kids never backed down. I was proud of how we battled them in the second half. Though the score doesn’t show it, against the most athletic team we have seen this year, the defensive play of Lexi Holtz, Rissa Barragy, Taylor Hill, Jessica and Sara Faber continue to improve.”

Mallory Leisure and Julia Merfeld scored Clear Lake’s goals. Sara Faber had two shots on goal, while Leisure and Merfeld each had one.

Goal keeper Ana Starbeck had one save and Kayla Ritter recorded eight.

Spirit Lake 6, CL 0

The second match of the day had the Lions up against Spirit Lake. The Indians prevailed, 6-0.

“This was our second match of the day, with some kids having to leave for prior commitments and others out with injuries,” explained Coach Faber. “It was a great chance to see some new faces on the field.”

Among those getting some extra playing time in the limited line-up was Taylor Krull. “She continues to improve it seems with every day,” said the coach. “Ana Starbeck also had a strong performance for us in the goal with 24 saves and Hope Shaman provided some quality minutes. How our team progresses throughout the season will to a large part be based on how these and other players progress.”

Julia Merfeld and Sara Faber each had one shot on goal in the match.