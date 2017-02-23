Clear Lake girls are State bound!

(Above) Clear Lake Freshman Sara Faber battles for a loose ball. Faber led the team with 24-points, seven rebounds and three steals. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

Lions advance to State with win over North Polk

It’s back to State for the Clear Lake girls basketball team! The Lions earned a trip to the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines for the third time in four years with a 47-32 victory over North Polk (17-7) in the Class 3A Regional final Saturday night.

The Lions (21-3) used their quickness to overcome a height deficit against the Comets and made 18 free throws, compared to seven for their opponent, on their way to the win. The Lions will take on Pocahontas Area (24-1) in a State quarterfinal to be played at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Saturday’s Regional final followed the same defensive storyline which has become characteristic for the Lions in the post-season.

“I am very proud of this group for accomplishing another State berth for our program,” said Coach Bart Smith. “We’ve had a lot of adversity this year and I feel we have come together as a team and everyone has contributed is some form or another to make this State berth special.”

That adversity included the loss of the teams’ leading scorer, senior Emily Snelling. After Snelling was sidelined with a season-ending knee injury, the team re-grouped and re-dedicated themselves to winning a conference title and securing a State berth. They did both by honing their defensive game. Saturday’s win over North Polk demonstrated the Lions’ defensive prowess, as well as their quickness.

After an early free throw made by Sara Faber, Jordyn Barragy got the Lions rolling against North Polk with a three-pointer to put her team ahead, 4-2, in the early going. The teams exchanged trips up and down the court, with no scoring for the majority of the first period, until the final minute when Faber drove the lane and scored to put the Lions ahead, 6-2. A three-pointer by the Comets made the score at 6-5 after one quarter.

The Lions repeated their quick start in the second quarter, as Gretchen Jones hit a shot to give her team an 8-5 lead. But again the basket was followed by several attempts off the mark from both teams.

After three scoreless minutes the Comets were sent to the free throw line, but came up empty. A loose ball was snatched up by Faber and she took it to the hoop, 10-6. Barragy connected on a free throw and a three pointer at the buzzer to collect her seventh point and send the Lions to the locker room with a 14-9 halftime lead.

A 5-0 run by the Comets knotted the score early in the third quarter, but Sara Faber put her team back on top with a three-pointer, 17-14.

The Lions began to find success breaking the Comet press and driving the lane as the game progressed, and if they didn’t sink the basket, they were at the foul line steadily adding to their point total.

The Lions were put in the bonus with 5:18 to play and the score tied at 28-28.

Success at the free throw line helped the Lions surge ahead 37-28 in the span of one-minute. Three baskets and free throws by Sara Faber down the stretch brought her total to 24-points on the night and sealed the win. The freshman also lead the team in rebounds with seven and three steals.

Barragy finished with eight points, while Jones, and Jessica Faber had six apiece. Julia Merfeld contributed three points.

Chloe Mueller dished out four assists and had four rebounds for the Lions.

“It’s a gritty bunch that is up for any challenge and they keep surprising me because of their unselfishness and competitive manner,” added Coach Smith. “They should be very proud of their accomplishment.”